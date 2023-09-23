Wolves boss Gary O'Neil speaking to BBC Sport: "I was incredibly disappointed with the start. To lose so many duels is not acceptable. The lads are aware of that. That's the first time I've seen that.

"They delivered in the second half. We should have won the game.

"I can't get my head around the penalty. I have a lot of experience, I've suffered constant negative ones [decisions]. I was told it wasn't a penalty on Jensen in Bournemouth's game with Brentford last season becuase it hit his leg and then his hand. I was convinced it wasn't going to be a penalty, it's never a penalty. If that's a penalty, we're in a really bad place.

"The fact it hits his leg and bounces onto his arm is completely different."

On Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's red card: "He understands. He has apologised to the group. We can't suffer lack of professionalism."