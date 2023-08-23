'Rangers need time to marinade'

Playmaker Todd Cantwell insists Rangers are showing signs of progress but asked that fans be patient as they try to gel as a side.

The Englishman says the draw with PSV offered encouragement after a patchy start to the campaign.

“A team is not built in a couple of weeks; it needs a couple of months to marinade," he said. "But there was something to hold on to.

“We have been edging towards ‘give us more time and we’ll start to show what we want to ’ and I think this was a good step forward towards that."