Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sort

Ten miles across London, Chelsea have signed a promising but unproven 21-year-old in Cole Palmer for a fee in excess of £40m.

Almost exactly 12 months his senior, Brennan Johnson is costing Spurs about £5m extra from Nottingham Forest - and Ange Postecoglou can be very confident in what he is getting.

Johnson tore up the Championship for Forest in their successful 2021-22 season, scoring 16 goals and making a further nine as Steve Cooper's side made a barely believable charge from the bottom of the table to play-off final success.

An vibrant presence on the wing, he almost switched to Brentford that January but stayed, and was rewarded with a chance at the Premier League six months later.

His rise continued inexorably last season, a bright spark of consistency in an overhauled Forest side that initially struggled to adapt to the demands of top-flight football.

At 21, Johnson was unfazed, regularly carrying the torch for Cooper's side and proving a constant thorn in opposition defences.

With leading striker Taiwo Awoniyi out injured, Johnson was Forest's main central threat, scoring vital goals against Leicester, Wolves and Everton to keep the club afloat.

When Awoniyi returned, he moved into more of a support role, helping the number nine to six goals in his final four games.

His fluidity will be essential in Postecoglou's high-octane system and will allow him to dovetail neatly with James Maddison, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski.

He will not be expected to score all the goals - but it is not hard to imagine him dramatically increasing his end product with the higher quality of play around him.

That's because of his potential. He already has 19 international caps under his belt, including World Cup experience, and is regarded as one of the most talented British prospects in the Premier League.

Cooper would have loved to keep him at the City Ground but, ultimately, finance dictates his departure.

At Spurs, a club with a history of moulding and supporting young talent, his ceiling is possibly limitless.

Unlike Palmer at Chelsea, Johnson's path to stardom at Spurs is mapped out.

It will be intriguing to see how it unfolds.