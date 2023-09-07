In the latest episode of the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, the team discuss who will make the Leeds squad after the international break.

BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope said: "Should Spence start? That is a big call over Luke Ayling. Midfield will be interesting.

"A lot of people are saying Archie Gray's level just dropped off a bit, but he's been great this season. Does Kamara come in and get a start now to change it up while a lot of the team have two weeks rest?"

Simon Rix added: "My problem with it is that there’s not two weeks rest for some players.

"A few players and a few new players won't be around. You would expect they'd be working hard during the break.

"I get the impression from Farke that he's very loyal. I don’t think the starting line-up will be much different, he seems like he's got a system and he's not changing it."

