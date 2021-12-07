AC Milan v Liverpool - confirmed team news
Jurgen Klopp has made eight changes to the Liverpool side who beat Wolves.
Only Alisson, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane keep their places.
Divock Origi starts up front after scoring the winner against Wolves, while there's another opportunity for young Tyler Morton in midfield.
There's several academy players on the bench too, alongside Naby Keita and Joe Gomez who are returning from injury.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Williams, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas, Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Salah, Origi, Mane.
Subs: Kelleher, Davies, Fabinho, Keita, Gomez, Robertson, Matip, Dixon-Bonner, Bradley, Alexander-Arnold, Norris, Woltman.
AC Milan have named a strong side with former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic leading the line.
On-loan Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is on the bench.
AC Milan XI: Maignan, Tonali, Diaz, Ibrahimovic, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Kalulu, Tomori, Junior, Krunic, Kessie.
Subs: Tatarusanu , Jungdal, Bennacer, Ballo-Toure, Florenzi, Maldini, Bakayoko, Gabbia, Saelemaekers.