He was pleased with Wayne Hennessey and Aaron Lennon’s performances at Old Trafford.

Dyche says there were some moments against Manchester United which were "very good" but it’s “just those key moments at both ends of the pitch” which are letting them down.

Sunday’s match against Leeds is no more important than any other game, according to Dyche: "The games around you are considered more important but you get three points if you win, no extra. We’ll be working hard every game, as we did last night, and see where that takes us."

On Leeds, the Clarets manager said: "They’ve got more points than us currently and they’ve managed to get wins on the table. They're a decent outfit but they're maybe not purring as much as they were last season."