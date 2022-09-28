James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

Nathan Patterson being ruled out for up to five weeks will be a hammer blow to Frank Lampard and Everton fans.

The right-back has been one of Everton's most consistent performers so far this season. Some wondered if the Scotland international would fit into Lampard’s plans after being signed by Rafa Benitez in January, but going on to to feature for just 45 minutes of an FA Cup tie against Boreham Wood last season.

However, he's been ever present in 2022-23 - playing every minute of Everton’s six Premier League games, and even featuring in the Carabao Cup against Fleetwood Town. The door will now presumably open for ever-reliable club captain Seamus Coleman, who turns 34 in a few weeks.

Everton went into the international break with a gritty 1-0 win over West Ham - a first league win of the campaign courtesy of Neal Maupay's first goal for the club.

The break will have given Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is yet to play this season, some useful time to get back to sharpness.

Jordan Pickford could also be an option for the weekend, depending on how well his recovery from a thigh injury has progressed.

Despite the solitary league win, there is definitely a 'glass half-full' feeling around Everton. They are undefeated since 13 August, with the additions of James Tarkowski and Conor Coady making them hard to beat, organised and vocal.

Victory over Southampton on Saturday would mean consecutive wins for only the second time since August 2021 and would surely take them into the top half of the table.

And that would mean Everton fans can look up instead of down for the first time in a while.