Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Diego Costa could make his Wolves debut, but I think we have to be realistic about what to expect from him.

This isn't the Costa we saw at Chelsea, at the peak of his powers. He is 33 now and has not played a competitive game this year.

Wolves frustrate me because they are a really good team that just doesn't score enough goals. I could be wrong, but I don't see Costa changing that.

West Ham are not exactly prolific either, but I think they deserve more points than they've picked up so far and this could be the day where their luck turns.

Al's prediction: Both teams have only scored three times apiece in their first seven league games, so there won't be many goals in this one! 0-1

