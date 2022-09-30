Midfielder Ben Pearson could return for Bournemouth after recovering from a knee injury.

Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell might also be involved, but captain Lloyd Kelly remains unavailable because of an ankle problem.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says Mikkel Damsgaard is ready to make his first Premier League start.

Ethan Pinnock is nearing full fitness but Keane Lewis-Potter and Christian Norgaard remain sidelined.

P﻿redict the Cherries starting XI

W﻿ho do you think starts for the Bees?