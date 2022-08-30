Sutton's predictions: Leeds v Everton

Sutton's prediction: 2-0.

I feel Leeds will bounce back from the loss at the weekend to Brighton. They were one of my tips for relegation but they were so good when they beat Chelsea, playing with such intensity and were in the game against Brighton. I think Jesse Marsch will have them raring to bounce back.

As for Everton, I am just amazed they never replaced Richarlison. They were unlucky with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury and then have cobbled a team together. Neal Maupay has come in now from Brighton and they got a good point against Brentford but I think they will lose this one.

Tom's prediction: 2-0

I was surprised to see Leeds pick up a few points at the start of the season but I am backing them here, because Everton aren't very good at all.

