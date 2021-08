Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Millwall are trying to sign Liverpool forward Sheyi Ojo on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old has spent the past four seasons on loan at Fulham, Reims, Rangers and Cardiff.

Ojo still has two years left on his Reds deal and the Championship club are working to bring him to the New Den before the 23:00 BST transfer deadline.

