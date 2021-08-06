Simon Stone, BBC Sport

So far, against their usual practice, Leicester have not sold anyone this summer.

James Maddison seems the most likely, with Arsenal frequently linked with the England man, even though they have just committed £50m to get Ben White out of Brighton.

Not that manager Brendon Rodgers is getting too bothered by it all.

"I don’t lose sleep over gossip and speculation," he said. "As far as I’m concerned, we haven’t had anything for James.

"We’re a club that develops players and staff, which means they’re always held in high regard.

"James is a boy who has come here, developed and improved, and become a very talented player.

"He’s enjoying his time here. Apart from that, there’s not much more to say."