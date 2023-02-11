Fulham manager Marco Silva, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Even in the last three games when we haven’t won, we did really well. We were really unlucky against Newcastle and against Tottenham we were on the front foot most of the game. We knew it was only a matter of time [before we won again]."

"The first 60 minutes we were much better, but Forest showed a normal reaction for a Premier League game. These type of things happen. With better decisions and better finishing, we would have killed the game. Hitting the woodwork three times is not normal.

"They made some changes. [Emmanuel] Dennis created some problems and Bernd [Leno] showed his quality with a great save."

On Willian: "I’m demanding more from William – he needs to score, not just assist. The finish is top – he’s a top-class player."

On Solomon: "[The goal] is really important for him. 2022 was a really unlucky year for him. I know him really well and I know it was a tough season for him, not just the injury, some things before the injury too.

"He has the quality. He needs more time to train and get better."