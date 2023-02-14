Having sold two left-backs this season, started Kevin de Bruyne on the bench for their defeat by Tottenham and named just three defenders against Aston Villa, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has raised eyebrows over his team selection at times.

Former City defender Nedum Onuoha and Nigel Rothband, host of The Man City Show podcast, tell The Football News Show's Ben Croucher that the supporters are right to trust their manager's decision making.

Watch the latest episode of The Football News Show - all about City - on BBC iPlayer