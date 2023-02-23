'Kyogo dismisses Crystal Palace link'

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi says he is not interested in a megabucks move to Crystal Palace or anywhere else. (The Herald), external

Kyogo Furuhashi insists he still has trophies to win at Celtic as the 28-year-old Japanese striker downplays talk of a near exit from the Scottish champions. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has claimed "I'm not a great player" and still has work to do to improve. (Football Scotland), external

Atlanta United chief executive Garth Lagerwey says that he would have liked to have completed the signing of Giorgos Giakoumakis earlier from Celtic than this month but explained that the latest additions to the Major League Soccer club's squad had to wait "given the amount that had to come out before we could bring anything in". (Glasgow Evening Times), external

Read Thursday's Scottish Gossip in full here.