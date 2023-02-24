Rangers captain James Tavernier is determined to complete his Scottish major trophy collection by wrenching the League Cup from Celtic's grasp on Sunday.

The right-back has a 2021 Premiership and 2022 Scottish triumph in his near eight-year Ibrox career and wants to leave Hampden on Sunday with the only silverware that has so far proved elusive.

Last season's Scottish Cup win has whetted Tavernier's appetite and the 31-year-old said: "It's a true honour and words can't really describe how much you feel. It's so much enjoyment.

"That's what we all signed up for to play for Rangers, to win trophies, and we will be doing everything possible on Sunday to make that happen.

"The first one [league title] was behind closed doors and the Scottish Cup final was in front of our fans and it was a different experience. It was amazing to do that in front of your own fans.

"To have that feeling, you just want to continue to have more of that and what a great opportunity we have to play in a cup final this early in the season and try and get our hands on it.

“Personally it would mean completing all three trophies, it’s something I want to do and we’ve got a great opportunity to do that at the weekend."

Rangers have 13 wins and a draw since Michael Beale took charge, but Tavernier has stressed the need for improvement in Sunday's final.

“The momentum has really been there with the results that we wanted, we know performance-wise there’s been games we felt that we could improve which is a good thing because we’re winning and still not being the top level that we need to be," he added.

“We’ve shown real great belief going right to the end of the game, we’re trying to play the way we want to do, not panicking if we do go a goal down, that’s something we don’t want to happen at the weekend.

“As a team and as a defender you want to try and keep a clean sheet and that’s one of our main focuses, to try and shut their chances out."