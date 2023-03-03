Sutton's predictions: Brighton v West Ham
- Published
For this week's Premier League predictions Chris Sutton is up against rapper and Arsenal fan AntsLive.
Sutton's prediction: 2-1
West Ham went with a strong team on Wednesday and gave Manchester United a scare in the FA Cup.
The Hammers' win over Nottingham Forest last weekend was really encouraging too and Danny Ings, who was cup-tied for the trip to Old Trafford, will be back after scoring twice in that game.
So, I can see this being a close game, but I am still backing Brighton to win it because of their consistency - they always seem to play well.
AntsLive's prediction: 2-2
I've gone for some goals here. Brighton always create chances but West Ham have looked a bit more lively too this week.
Find out how Sutton and AntsLive think the other games will go here