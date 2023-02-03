McInnes on Lafferty, Shaw, and form.
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been talking to the media ahead of Saturday's trip to Livingston.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Thinks there is an obsession with Kyle Lafferty, but it is time to move on after the striker left the club.
Oli Shaw wouldn't have been allowed to leave if he'd known there was a problem with Lafferty.
If Killie can replicate their home form on the road then he thinks they "will be alright".
Wants his side to back up a "really strong performance" against Dundee United, and go on a winning run.
Chris Stokes and Fraser Murray are back in the squad; Liam Donnelly has a knock (knee).