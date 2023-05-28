Motherwell 3-2 Dundee United: What the manager said

Jim Goodwin: "I thought we played well in the first half, in terms of possession and getting into good areas. We were dominating the ball and then one attack from Motherwell and we're 1-0 down. That's been the story of the season, gifting the opposition the first goal.

"We can't defend the number of goals we've conceded. It's obscene and that's something we need to sort out. That's the first priority for me.

"We need to get the right types in the building, ones that can handle the expectation. Characters, leaders; those kind of signings are crucial. I want players who really want to be here, that's the bottom line. Finances don't really come into it. I need players who are 100% committed."