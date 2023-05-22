We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Here are some of your comments:

Fulham fans

Brian: Fair end to a fabulous season and great to see Sir Roy back at the Cottage. Beautiful day and some really happy Fulham fans. Mitrovic - nothing to say other than welcome back. Worries? Defence next season will be tough. We need to hold on to the class and strengthen. Tony Khan needs to do his stuff.

Tony: I was at the game and thought a few Fulham players looked a bit leggy. Tom Cairney was outpaced a few times in midfield and Joao Palhinha was a bit below his usual standard. Although we battled back to take the lead, a draw was a fair result. Hope we can produce one final top performance against Manchester United next week. Mitro needs to be on fire!

Aidan: Was not the best of performances, but we fought hard and got two great goals. We need to fight harder for everything if we want to win these important games.

Crystal Palace

Reg: An even contest. A draw about the right outcome. Two sides with contrasting styles. Nothing on the game so assume that’s why they appointed a ref on his Premier League debut - and it showed, I’m sorry to say. They just couldn't distinguish between a foul and an exaggerated tumble - with both teams guilty. Palace in a good place. Tough decision to make on next manager.

Brian: A valiant performance with some good fight against an in-form opposition. Great for Joel Ward to get a goal and we should definitely be looking to get him a new contract. Odsonne Edouard was fantastic and showed his ability with a brilliant finish, which many have seemed to overlook. All round a solid performance from the lads.

Jay: More than happy with a point. Need to tie Eberechi Eze down to long-term contract ASAP. Big improvement on the 3-0 drubbing we got from Fulham at Christmas. All the talk that Patrick Vieira would also have saved us is far off the mark. Vieira didn't know how to get performances out of the team like Roy Hodgson does.

Robert: As a loyal Palace fan of 75 years I would like to thank Steve Parish for all that he has done for the club. Now I would like to disagree with sacking Vieira - the style and system of play was what he rightly insisted upon. As Steve Coppell did, every player knew where to be. Vieira never got a chance against lesser teams. Check Vieira's last 10 games.