'The great escape is on' - Your views on County win

We asked for your views on Ross County's 3-1 win over Dundee United. Here's what you said:

Grant: The great escape is on. Malky is a great manager and the team have guts. Aside from the 5-0/6-1 drubbings we have had, our core team has been solid. Iacovitti, in particular, I think has been a constant rock. I thought when Brophy was out for the season that was it, where are the goals going to come from? Jordan White take a bow, simply sensational. Ninth?