Manchester United are expected to make a formal approach to Chelsea for 24-year-old England midfielder Mason Mount. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Manchester City are close to finalising the signing of the Blues' Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic. (Football Insider), external

They have also turned down a £30m bid from Brighton for 20-year-old defender Levi Colwill, who spent the season on loan with the Seagulls. (Mail), external

Finally, Champions League finalists Inter Milan are pushing hard to sign Trevoh Chalobah. (Standard), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's gossip column