T﻿ransfer news: United to make formal approach for Mount

Gossip column graphic

Manchester United are expected to make a formal approach to Chelsea for 24-year-old England midfielder Mason Mount. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, Manchester City are close to finalising the signing of the Blues' Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic. (Football Insider)

They have also turned down a £30m bid from Brighton for 20-year-old defender Levi Colwill, who spent the season on loan with the Seagulls. (Mail)

Finally, Champions League finalists Inter Milan are pushing hard to sign Trevoh Chalobah. (Standard)

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's gossip column

Related Topics