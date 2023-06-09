Pep Guardiola feels it is "not important" whether his side are the favourites for the Champion League final.

Manchester City are being heavily backed to win their first Champions League trophy against Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday night, after dismantling defending Champions Real Madrid in the semi-final and having already secured the Premier League and FA Cup double.

"We know exactly how important the competition is so, I don't control what the people have an opinion on with the type of game, we just focus on what we have to do," said the Spaniard in his pre-match news conference.

"I watch Inter Milan to try and know them as best as possible. But at the end, everything finishes in a football game and the team who are going to perform better during the 95 minutes they will win trophy and be favourites."

Inter Milan, who last won the competition in 2010, finished third in Serie A this season - 18 points off league winners Napoli.

"Whatever happens is in the past in the season. If you can count the history of the competition then Inter Milan is bigger than us. But that is not important, if people say you are the favourites or not favourite, that isn't important," added Guardiola.

"What is important is that tomorrow at 10pm Istanbul time you have to give the best performance as possible and that will make the difference."