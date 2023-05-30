Shankland ‘fantastic’ captain says Gordon

Craig Gordon has praised his Hearts teammate Lawrence Shankland for taking on the captaincy following his injury in December.

Robbie Neilson handed the 27-year-old the captain's armband when the Scotland shotstopper suffered his season-ending injury.

Shankland scored 28 goals this season for the Edinburgh club as they finished fourth with European football on the horizon.

“I’m really thankful for the way Lawrence has taken the captaincy on because he’s been fantastic in the role,” Gordon said on BBC Scotland's Scottish Football Podcast.

“It was a great decision from Robbie to see that side of him and know that he had those capabilities.

“I really do feel like he’s led the team extremely well.”