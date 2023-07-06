We asked you for Newcastle's best bargain buy.

Judging by the variety of replies, the Magpies have done decent business in the transfer window:

Craig: Rob Lee. Bought for £700,000 from Charlton by Kevin Keegan in 1992, he was absolutely superb. Box-to-box, great engine and an eye for goal. Went on to captain the team and earn 21 England caps (two goals). Great value for money.

Ben: Demba Ba on a free was outstanding for his contributions and future sale to Chelsea.

Richard: Fabian Schar was bought for £3m under Mike Ashley’s somewhat austerity-inspired transfer policy. However, once under a decent coach, he has become a total Toon legend at the back and part of the most frugal (in terms of conceding goals this time) defence in last season's Premier League.

Kenny: Brian "Killer" Kilcline was one of the best signings Newcastle made for next to nothing.

Neil: Jeff Clarke wasn’t a bad signing for us, but if memory serves best I think Paul Bracewell was on a free so he has to be my Newcastle United nomination. Led the team brilliantly in the early part of the Keegan era.