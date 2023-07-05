Levitt 'will fit seamlessly' into Hibs squad, says Johnson

Dylan Levitt "will fit seamlessly" into the Hibernian squad, says manager Lee Johnson.

The Wales midfielder, who has penned a three-year deal at Easter Road, has left Dundee United to join the Leith club for an undisclosed fee.

Johnson adds that the Manchester United academy product will "add real quality" to the Hibs midfield.

"Dylan joins us with good pedigree, he has a great passing range," Johnson said of Levitt, who has 13 caps for the Wales national team.

"We have strong competition for places in midfield now and have a lovely blend of qualities.

"We are delighted to have secured Dylan's services and look forward to working with him."