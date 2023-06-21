Rodgers given big salary and transfer kitty - gossip

Brendan Rodgers' return to Celtic may make Rangers' rebuild more challenging but former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller believes the season ahead promises box office entertainment. (Record)

Rodgers will make £3m a year after joining Celtic as manager for the second time and be given £30m to spend. (Sun)

The return of Rodgers is "a real positive step for the club", says Celtic captain Callum McGregor. (Record)

