Rodgers given big salary and transfer kitty - gossip
Brendan Rodgers' return to Celtic may make Rangers' rebuild more challenging but former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller believes the season ahead promises box office entertainment. (Record), external
Rodgers will make £3m a year after joining Celtic as manager for the second time and be given £30m to spend. (Sun), external
The return of Rodgers is "a real positive step for the club", says Celtic captain Callum McGregor. (Record), external