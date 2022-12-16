Manager spotlight: Liam Fox

Dundee United featured in the very last Scottish Premiership fixture before the World Cup, the evening 1-0 defeat by Aberdeen at Pittodrie on 12 November.

Having fallen behind in the first half to a Bojan Miovski penalty, Liam Fox's side improved in the second half but could not find a point-sealing equaliser.

That left bottom side United three points adrift of Kilmarnock and Ross County.

Saturday takes Fox to former club Livingston, where he played for seven years. With nine more points, Livi are fourth and were one of the league's form teams pre-World Cup.

With Hearts and Ross County at home and a trip to St Johnstone to come over the festive period, the Tangerines need to start picking up points to avoid becoming isolated at the bottom. It took United four years to get back to the Premiership following relegation in 2016.

Fox has the benefit of World Cup experience in his squad following Aziz Behich's appearances for Australia while Dylan Levitt was part of Wales' squad but did not feature in Qatar.

The head coach seemed to be getting his ideas across when United's form improved in the autumn following a disastrous start to the season. Following the break, they need to hit the ground running.

Read the rest of this weekend's Scottish Premiership picks here.