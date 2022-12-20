Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil says his side have "a really good chance of winning" Tuesday's Carabao Cup game at Newcastle, despite admitting Eddie Howe's side have enviable strength in depth.

The Magpies are third in the Premier League having lost just one game all season but the Cherries did claim a point when they visited St James' Park in September.

"I think the draw was a huge result," said O'Neil. "They have such a strong squad and I think I said back then I thought they would be very high up the Premier League.

"They have real depth and quality, a good manager, good coaching staff, big support and huge momentum.

"Last weekend, they played two friendlies on Friday and Saturday and they named equally strong line-ups in both.

"It's a tough tie for us but we go there fully committed to try and win the game."