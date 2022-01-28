Mike Parkin, From the Rookery End, external

With a few days of the January transfer window to go, it feels as though our business may be done.

The Hornets have made headlines throughout the month, bringing in three new defensive players early in the window, changing head coach (again) and then most recently adding Nigerian winger Samuel Kalu to the ranks.

Ismaila Sarr is returning to fitness after a long-term injury, and he will feel almost as good as a new signing, while Imran Louza and Adam Masina are also due back at the conclusion of Afcon, bolstering the squad further.

Fellow supporters may still point to the defence as being our Achilles' heel, and the recruitment of an additional centre-back would certainly be welcomed by many.

But I think it’s likely to be a quiet end to the window, with the focus instead being on preparing the squad for what looks like a very challenging survival bid.

