Manchester City face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into Pep Guardiola's starting XI?

After their 1-0 win over title rivals Chelsea last weekend, will Pep Guardiola look to rotate and rest some players, given City's 11-point lead in the table?

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your City team to face Southampton