Brentford v Man Utd: What does the form show?

Manchester United are unbeaten in their past 12 Premier League away games against London sides since a 2-0 loss at Arsenal in January 2020. It’s their longest league run without defeat in the capital since a streak of 13 between December 2011 and December 2013.

Brentford have won three of their past four Premier League home games (L1), and have taken seven points from their four games played against the ever-present Premier League sides at Brentford Community Stadium so far (wins against Arsenal and Everton, draw against Liverpool, loss against Chelsea).

Manchester United have scored in all 10 of their Premier League away games this season, the best such 100% record in the competition this term. However, three of the past four times they’ve failed to find the net on the road in the league have been in games in London (all last season vs Arsenal in January, Chelsea in February and Crystal Palace in March).