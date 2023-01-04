Jonathan Sutherland's TOTW

It's unsurprising that after a 3-0 win over your biggest rivals, four players make it into the Team of the Week.

Zander Clark, Hearts' number one for the foreseeable, impressed on his home debut. Toby Sibbick, another who is usually a deputy, made two superb late challenges to deny Elie Youan.

Robert Snodgrass controlled the tempo, as we've come to expect from the former Scotland star, whilst the new captain in Gorgie, Lawrence Shankland, got goals 14 and 15 in the league so far this season.