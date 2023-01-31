'To sell Harrison for £20m is nothing'
- Published
Skip twitter post by BBC Sport West Yorkshire
"Not to Leicester no!" 🤦♂️@curlywand believes selling Jack Harrison to a relegation rival for £20m wouldn't be wise.— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) January 31, 2023
Episode 17 of 'Don't Go To Bed Just Yet' is available now on iTunes, Spotify and @BBCSounds 👉 https://t.co/xBUTVacGaZ#LUFC | #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/8mn4xScjSS
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post by BBC Sport West Yorkshire