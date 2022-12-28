George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

United did what they had to do this evening. They knew they needed a win to stay in touch with the sides above them, and took their chances to claim another victory under the lights - they are still to win a league game in daylight this season.

Liam Fox will see the return of Mulgrew as a big boost. The veteran defender was a threat from set-pieces, both aerially and with his own delivery, and he brings a wealth of experience with him.

Fox said he was impressed with the resilience his side showed - they will need more of that determination if they are to leave fears of relegation behind them.