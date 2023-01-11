Squad adapting well to Beale's methods, says Rangers assistant

Rangers assistant Neil Banfield has praised the squad for quickly adapting to Michael Beale’s methods as the new management team eye silverware.

The Ibrox side remain unbeaten under Beale, with five wins and a draw, and face Aberdeen in Sunday’s League Cup semi-final.

"I think the squad are good and settled and again they are getting used to the work that the manager is putting into them," Banfield told Rangers TV.

“We are getting some good training in with them and we are getting some good feedback from the players and they are getting used to it, it seems to be going in a good way.

"When you get players coming back from injuries it is great for the squad and it builds the standards, the training becomes better, a higher level, more intensity, and we have seen that."

Beale’s side needed two injury-time goals from Scott Arfield to snatch a 3-2 win over the Dons at Pittodrie last month and Banfield is braced for another difficult contest.

“It is going to be a tough game, they work hard and they will pose us a lot of problems,” he added.