Bukayo Saka was excused from England training to take a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to meet the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at Buckingham Palace.

The Arsenal forward was among 500 invited guests at a reception hosted by the royal couple to celebrate the contribution of the people of the Commonwealth in the UK.

England are preparing for Nations League games against Italy and Hungary but Saka said it did not take much to persuade Gareth Southgate to give him a pass from training.

“I have to thank Gareth for letting me leave camp because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said.

“He understood how important this is and how special this is so he was happy for me to come. Not everyone has the honour to be invited here and it is something I will remember forever.”

The Arsenal player of the season was joined at the event by high commissioners, politicians, celebrities and representatives from the business, arts, education and charity sectors.