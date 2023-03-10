Eddie Howe praised Jacob Murphy's impact from the bench this season and said "he's pushing to start".

The winger has featured in all 24 of Newcastle's Premier League games but has only started five of those.

Howe said: "He’s done very well off the bench this year. That’s not to say that’s his sole role.

"I analyse the games to a forensic degree so I see everything that I feel I need to see. He’s pushing to start and there’s no doubting his qualities."

