Southampton boss Nathan Jones: "Congratulations to Newcastle. They're a fantastic side and, on the whole over two legs, they have probably deserved it.

"We're really, really disappointed with the first 15 to 20 minutes because we gave ourselves a mountain to climb. They are poor goals to give away.

"The reaction was fantastic - we got a goal and then I thought we were the better side. But to ask yourselves to score three goals at St James' Park to take the game to extra time is a big, big ask because they don't concede goals."