Analysis: Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Anfield

Liverpool made the start of their dreams as they rattled Real with their high-tempo play, getting the two goals they thought would provide the platform for a night of glory.

Instead, Anfield was reduced to near silence by the end as Jurgen Klopp's side were reduced to chasing shadows in the face of Real's imperious style and lethal threat in front of goal.

Liverpool did not help their cause with mistakes and dreadful defending, offering up invitations to a side of vast experience and world-class quality that is dangerous enough without being delivered gifts.

Alisson was guilty of an uncharacteristic error that saw Real draw level and you could visibly see the belief draining out of the side that has struck fear into opponents so many times at Anfield.

Militao's routine header from a free-kick was also helped by poor marking while the unhappy Gomez was unfortunate to deflect in Benzema's first.

The danger then was that Liverpool would concede even more as they barely raised a threat after the break.

Klopp will no doubt invoke the spirit of Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semi-final - when Liverpool overcame a 3-0 first-leg deficit to advance with a stunning 4-0 win at Anfield - but this is not the same Liverpool, Real are not as flimsy as the Catalans and this time the second leg is in Spain.

If Liverpool somehow pull this one off, it would be one of the most spectacular feats in their history.

