Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

Winger Leon Bailey caught the eye when he came on at Stamford Bridge in Aston Villa's 3-0 defeat last weekend and the Jamaican had everyone talking again after Saturday's win over Everton.

After a pretty drab first half at Villa Park, five minutes after Bailey replaced Matt Targett was when the match finally livened up.

His night only lasted 22 minutes after picking up an injury, which meant he became only the second Villa player ever to be subbed on, score, and then be subbed off in a Premier League match (after Julian Joachim v Derby in September 2000).

Villa's summer signing looks worth every penny of his £25m after being involved in seven goals in his last seven top-flight appearances (4 goals, 3 assists).

Meanwhile, after a brilliant second-half display against Burnley on Monday night, Everton were unable to repeat their performance at Villa Park and rarely threatened going forward, managing just one shot on target.

Victory would have seen Benitez enjoy his best start to a Premier League season, but his side lacked a cutting edge as they played the final 30 minutes with no recognised striker on the pitch after Salomon Rondon was replaced by Andre Gomes.