Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

When these two Premier League giants go head to head, the expectation is for a feast of football. With so much at stake, sometimes the fixture fails to deliver-but there’s every chance that Sunday at Anfield will be a bit special.

Notwithstanding Champions League away trips in midweek for Liverpool and Manchester City, these two teams are not short on footballing poise, power and panache.

Liverpool’s early form may force the pre-season naysayers, who doubted their title credentials, to think again.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been at their fast and frenetic best for much of the campaign so far. They have the capacity to relentlessly dismantle teams with a swagger and style that suggests the glittering prizes could well return again before too long.

Mo Salah is in fantastic goalscoring form and he’ll be seen by Pep Guardiola as the main threat, but the City manager realises there are others - and many, many of them.

Despite defeats by Tottenham and PSG, City have still produced some outstanding performances this season.

Handsome home victories might have been more eye-catching, but last week’s win at Chelsea had “title contenders” written all over it as a team known for their footballing finesse produced a defensive masterclass that rendered Chelsea’s formidable attack virtually null and void.

Whatever the result on Sunday, it should prove to be a memorable match that will offer hints of what’s to come.