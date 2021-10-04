Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

This was much more like it from Tottenham.

Thursday's 5-1 win over Mura in the Europa Conference League was a temporary plaster over the wounds inflicted on them by last weekend's humbling at the hands of Arsenal in a completely one-sided north London derby.

The win over Villa, though, is a more lasting salve, coming from a much-improved display that showcased not only attacking verve but resolve to overcome a potentially damaging setback.

With just over 20 minutes to go, Oli Watkins unpicked the stitching by cancelling out Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's opener. Left to fester, the blow could well have developed into something far more damaging for Nuno Espirito Santo and his team.

But instead of folding, the home side flew and made quick amends, the excellent Son Heung-min's low cross giving Matt Targett no choice but to bundle into his own net ahead of the onrushing Lucas Moura.

It gives Spurs a much-needed three points, a newfound string to this season's psychological bow and also turns down the volume on the criticism levelled at boss Nuno and his players in recent weeks.

Villa can have no complaints. They were fortunate to still be in the game to briefly restore parity and could easily have been blown away by the end.

If there is a silver lining it is that forward Watkins is now up and running having broken his scoring duck for the season.