Harry Kane's hopes of a move to Manchester City have been complicated by the two clubs being drawn to play each other in the opening round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Spurs are interested in signing Brighton's 20-year-old England Under-21 right-back Tariq Lamptey, who impressed for Graham Potter's side last term before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury in December. (Sky Sports), external

