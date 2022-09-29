A﻿rsenal: Charlene Smith, AFTV, external

Why would a top player sign for Tottenham? They want to go to top clubs that can win trophies - and Tottenham don't appear to be a club that can do that.

Their main man, Harry Kane, wants to leave every transfer window, presumably to win trophies. They do have a good manager in Antonio Conte who would perhaps be the main attraction for top players.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are capable of winning league titles, of an 'Invincible' season, and have accumulated a record number of FA Cups.

We have a young, vibrant squad with a fantastic manager in Mikel Arteta. He's building a team for an exciting future.

Arsenal are a big club that big players want to play for. North London is red!

S﻿purs: Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

I actually think this is a no-brainer.

What would a top player look for? As often seen during transfer windows, top players want to play in the top European competition - the Champions League - where Spurs are competing.

A top player would want to play for a top manager with the chance to win trophies. Spurs boss Antonio Conte has won nine trophies, including five league titles.

A top player would want to play with other top players. At Tottenham, we have a World Cup-winning goalkeeper, the Asian player of the year, the goalscoring England captain, and Brazil's centre-forward.

A top player would also look at his working conditions. At Spurs, we have a state-of-the-art training ground used by international teams, as well as the best football stadium in Europe, if not the world.

Spurs tick all the boxes.

