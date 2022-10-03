F﻿ormer Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand says the hardest part of the derby defeat was thinking Erik ten Hag's side had a chance against Manchester City.

F﻿erdinand won it all during a glittering spell at Old Trafford but since his departure in 2014, he has seen a seismic shift in the balance of power in Manchester, summed up in a thumping defeat on Sunday.

"﻿It was disastrous," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's 606. "They were very poor and I wasn't happy.

"﻿You thought we were getting back to confidence and I really thought we had a chance when I saw the teamsheets with Rodri out and with City playing their third and fourth choice centre-backs.

"﻿In reality, we were light years behind."

