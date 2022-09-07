Analysis: Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

In the first transfer window under their new owners, Chelsea were Europe's highest spending club with an outlay close to £300m on new signings this summer.

The Blues, though, look an incoherent outfit and although Thomas Tuchel - who took charge of the side for the 100th time against Dinamo - is not yet under pressure, the German will quickly need to work out his side's problems with hands-on new owner Todd Boehly watching closely.

A solid defensive platform was the bedrock of Tuchel's success in his first few months at the club, when he led them to their second Champions League title with victory over Manchester City.

But in seven games this term, Chelsea have already lost three times and kept just one clean sheet, which came on the opening day of the Premier League campaign against Everton.

Chelsea's general showing was one of slow build-up play which did not do enough to unlock a well-organised and obdurate Dinamo backline, resulting in only their second group stage defeat in 18 games.

After an inconsistent start to the season, Tuchel needs to find solutions, and quickly.