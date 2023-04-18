Pep Guardiola has warned against complacency and believes Bayern Munich can still comeback against his side.

Speaking before Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final second-leg at the Allianz Arena, Guardiola emphasised the difficulty in defending their 3-0 aggregate lead.

"We are going to defend for sure. It happened in Manchester - for part of the game they were better and we had to defend," said Guardiola.

"This is an opportunity to prove ourselves versus one of the best in Europe and we'll try to impose our game. We'll try to do as much as possible.

"The mindset is to try and win the game."

Guardiola managed at Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016 and understands the history of the club and what his side need to do to beat them.

"History is tomorrow, we don't play against history. We don't play tomorrow against what they achieved. I've been in this type of club, their belief is something special," added Guardiola.

"It is great to play against this type of club. It's nice to challenge them [Bayern] and travel around Europe to play these teams, we weren't there one decade ago - we watched on TV.

"It's nice to be here and try to make the semi-final once again. This is our model. What do you do to achieve it? Be yourself as much as possible and do your game as much as possible.

"Tomorrow we have to do our game as best as possible. If they do it [get through] it is because they are better and deserve it."