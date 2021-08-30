David de Gea: With 12 minutes to go in the game between Wolves and Manchester United, Chelsea's Edouard Mendy was pencilled in after his performance against Liverpool.

But that was before United's De Gea made the most extraordinary point-blank double save from Wolves defender Romain Saiss. I haven't seen a performance like this from De Gea for at least two years.

Paul Pogba: This wasn't Manchester United's finest hour at Wolves, but they got the result, partly due to De Gea's brilliance and Pogba's determination. The talking point in this fixture was Pogba's tackle on Ruben Neves before Mason Greenwood's goal.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week