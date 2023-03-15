Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

A huge task for Liverpool tonight in the Bernabeu - although history tells us we should never write a Jurgen Klopp team off. A bit different away from home of course, but never say never when it comes to Liverpool. Carlo Ancelotti will be well aware of that.

After the first leg at Anfield, it seemed the only way back into the Champions League was to finish in the top four, and yet had they won at Bournemouth, they would have briefly reached their target. But Bournemouth had other ideas, and it wasn’t the result we were expecting, especially after the way Liverpool played against Manchester United. The gap is now six points, even though the Reds still have a game in hand on Tottenham.

So there's a massive challenge ahead both in the Premier League and in Madrid tonight. If Liverpool score early it could be interesting and they won’t be overawed by the atmosphere that’s for sure - they’ve seen it all before. Liverpool are quite capable of winning the game, but whether they can win by three to level it up is another question.

Don’t be surprised if they make a game of it!